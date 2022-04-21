Ford Recalls 650,000 Trucks, Big SUVs

Ford has recalled more than 650,000 pickup trucks and SUVs due to an issue causing the vehicles' windshield wipers to break and fail, the Associated Press reports.

The recall includes certain F-150 pickup trucks, the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years, as well as the Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 trucks from the 2020 through 2022 model years.

The Ford F-Series trucks are America's best-selling vehicle according to Kelley Blue Book.

Ford said the teeth on the wipers on trucks and SUVs included in the recall aren't the right height, which may cause the wiper arms to become stripped, according to documents posted Thursday (April 21) by U.S. safety regulators obtained by the AP.

Documents say malfunctioning wiper arms may reduce windshield visibility, which causes a greater risk of a crash taking place.

Ford confirmed it received 754 reports of malfunctioning wiper arms as of February 25.

The company said some of the trucks were built with higher-torque wiper motors amid a global shortage of computer chips.

Owners can take their vehicles to Ford dealerships where they will have both their front windshield and wiper arms replaced.

A letter notifying owners of the recall is scheduled to be sent out beginning on May 23.