Liam Gallagher Teases Music Video For New Song ‘Better Days’

Liam Gallagher took to Instagram today (April 21) to tease the music video for his new song "Better Days."

The single and its accompanying music video are set to release tomorrow (April 22.) "BETTER DAYS The new single, out tomorrow. Official music video premieres at 11am BST," he wrote in the caption of his post. The short clip sees the "Wall Of Glass" singer performing on a rooftop alongside a full band. Gallagher's third solo studio album C’mon You Know will be out on May 27 via Warner Records. Two singles from the album have been released so far, "Everything’s Electric" and the title track "C’mon You Know."

Fans compared the snippet of the song to a few big artists in the comments:

The drum beat sounds like The Beatles's Tomorrow Never Knows. Can't wait!

Chemical Brothers vibes from those drums

Watch the clip below.