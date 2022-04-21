Lorde Covers The Strokes Track In Must-See Performance: Watch

By Yashira C.

April 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lorde covered The Strokes in a recent performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

She covered the band's 2003 track “The End Has No End" off their sophomore album Room On Fire. “We’re in New York, you know? Got to do it,” she said before performing a stripped-down version of the indie rock track. The song choice makes perfect sense seeing as the iconic band hails from New York City. Fans went wild after clips of the performance surfaced on Twitter:

LORDE COVERING THE END HAS NO END BY THE STROKES SHE DID IT FOR ME
That's for the ones who were raised by Tumblr! Lorde covered "The End Has No End" by The Strokes today
lorde covering the strokes tonight i will never recover

Watch a clip of the cover below.

Lorde covered Rosalia's "Hentai" at her first Radio City Music Hall show the day prior. Both of the covers were led into Lorde's fan-favorite song "Liability" off her 2017 album Melodrama. Lorde is currently on her Solar Power tour in support of her album of the same name that dropped last summer. Upcoming tour stops include Chicago, Minneapolis, and Denver.

