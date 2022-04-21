Mother Accused Of Threatening To Blow Up Her Son's Elementary School

A Tennessee mother was arrested after she allegedly threatened to blow up her son's elementary school. Authorities said that Loretta Clayton, 30, called Getwell Elementary in Memphis to inquire about her son's missing backpack.

While speaking to a teaching assistant, Clayton became irate and allegedly said that she would blow up the school. The assistant told police that Clayton stated, "some kids will be missing."

After hanging up the phone, Clayton called the school again and spoke with the principal, who advised her to stop making threats against the school. Clayton denied that she threatened to blow up the school but did admit that she told the assistant that kid would be missing.

After their conversation, the principal called the police to report the incident. She said that Clayton had called the school earlier in the week as well because of her son's missing backpack.

Clayton was taken into custody and charged with a misdemeanor count of making a threat of mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity.