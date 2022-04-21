Shocking New Details Emerge During Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Trial

New details from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage have been revealed during the actor's $50 million defamation trial against his ex-wife.

According to CNN, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing Heard for the 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post where she opened up about her experience with domestic abuse. While Depp wasn't named in the article, he claims the piece negatively impacted his career, including losing out on the Pirates franchise. He took the stand on Wednesday (April 20) in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom where he testified how the op-ed affected his work.

"I would be a real simpleton to not think that there was an effect on my career based on Ms. Heard's words, whether they mentioned my name or not," he said.

Prior to her 2018 op-ed, Heard alleged that Depp threw a phone at her, bruising her face. He has denied claims that he has physically assaulted his ex-wife, whom he divorced in 2016. During his testimony, Depp confirmed that he and Heard had arguments throughout their relationship but said, "Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. heard in any way nor have have I ever struck any woman in my life."

Depp claimed that Heard has physically attacked him, alleging that she threw a bottle of vodka at him during an argument and that the shattered glass severed his finger. She has denied this claim. His testimony on Wednesday also addressed the "bizarre" and "grotesque" matter in which alleged human fecal matter was found in their bed, which Depp said Heard blamed on their small dogs.

The actor was cross-examined by Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn on Thursday (April 21), who presented evidence of inflammatory texts from 2013 between Depp and good friend Paul Bettany, where the former co-stars reportedly joked about killing Heard.

"Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f--- her her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead..." Depp wrote, to which Bettany replied, "My thoughts entirely! Lets be CERTAIN before we pronounce her a witch."

A source close to Depp told TMZ on Thursday that the fiery cross-examination is part of a long cycle of abuse from his former wife.

"Johnny Depp is a victim of abuse," the source said. "He has been since Ms. Heard made her very first false allegation in 2016, and has continued to be subject to abuse ever since, as outlined in his testimony. Today's cross-examination by Ms. Heard's attorney has proven to be no exception."

The source also acknowledged that Depp has apologized for the "embarrassing" text messages in the past, but added they don't indicate he was physically violent toward Heard.

"Colorful texts, which Johnny has already apologized for, do not equate to physical actions and Mr. Rottenborn still has not been able to connect the two, nor will he ever be able to."

Heard has not yet taken the stand.