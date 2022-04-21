This Is The Best Vegetarian Restaurant In Louisiana

Whether you're going meat-free for dietary restrictions or ethical reasons, it used to be hard to find great vegetarian food that is both meatless and flavorful. Fortunately, there are now plenty of restaurants around Louisiana that are offering either a totally-vegetarian menu or some incredible plant-based options.

LoveFood found the best vegetarian restaurant in each state, "from vegan diners to fine-dining spots," including a fully vegan spot in Louisiana. According to the site:

"Meaty morsels like burgers, barbecue ribs and fried chicken are mainstays of American cuisine – but there are plenty of spots that focus on delicious vegetarian and plant-based dishes too."

So which vegetarian restaurant was named the best in Louisiana?

Breads On Oak

Located in New Orleans, Breads On Oak is an organic cafe and bakery that has all your favorite meat-free menu items, such as the vegan breakfast and lunch options as well as coffee, beer and wine. Try the veggie Big Daddy Burger, Pumpkin Cheddar Biscuit sandwich, or the Muffanada, their take on the classic Muffaletta.

Breads On Oak is located at 8640 Oak Street, Suite A, in New Orleans.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"With Uptown and Downtown locations in the Big Easy, Breads on Oak brands itself an 'old-world bakery' and serves a cornucopia of tasty baked treats and casual meals. The best thing? They're all completely plant-based. The cafes are well loved by NOLA locals, who rave about the Simple Impossible veggie burger, the biscuits and the chocolate-chip cookies."

