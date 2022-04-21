U.S. Pledges $800 Million In Military Aid To Ukraine

President Joe Biden announced an $800 million military aid package for Ukraine. Biden said the United States would send Ukrainian forces heavy artillery, howitzers, and nearly 150,000 rounds of ammunition.

The package also includes 121 Phoenix Ghost drones, which were developed specifically for the Ukrainian military. The armed drones can fit in a backpack and come equipped with cameras, guidance systems, and the ability to abort an attack after the drone has launched.

The Pentagon said that 75 155mm long-range howitzers would be sent to five artillery battalions that are fighting in the Donbas region of Eastern Ukraine.

"To modernize Teddy Roosevelt's famous advice, sometimes we will speak softly and carry a large Javelin because we're sending a lot of those in as well," Biden said during a speech at the White House.

Biden also said the U.S. would provide $500 million in economic aid directly to the Ukrainian government.

Overall, the United States has pledged roughly $4 billion in military and economic assistance to Ukraine as it defends itself against a Russian invasion. Most of the aid was sent following the invasion, which began on February 24.

"We're not sitting on the funding that Congress has provided for Ukraine," Biden said. "We're sending it directly to the front lines of freedom."

President Biden said he is discussing another funding package with his military advisors and will request more money from Congress sometime next week.