WATCH: Pitcher Tackles Opponent Who Hit Home Run In College Baseball Brawl

A brawl ensued during a junior college baseball on Wednesday (April 20) after a pitcher tackled the hitter who had just hit a home run off of him.

North Central Texas' Josh Phillips hit a home run during the sixth inning of the seven-inning game to give his team a 3-2 lead before being tackled by Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward.

Video footage of the incident shows Woodward, a 6'3", 195-pound sophomore, throw his glove down and sprint toward Phillips before blasting him just after the hitter rounded third base.

Woodward's reasoning for the incident was not immediately clear, but Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot provided a statement to ESPN after the game.