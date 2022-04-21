WATCH: Pitcher Tackles Opponent Who Hit Home Run In College Baseball Brawl

By Jason Hall

April 21, 2022

College baseball game in progress, elevated view, North Carolina, USA
Photo: Getty Images

A brawl ensued during a junior college baseball on Wednesday (April 20) after a pitcher tackled the hitter who had just hit a home run off of him.

North Central Texas' Josh Phillips hit a home run during the sixth inning of the seven-inning game to give his team a 3-2 lead before being tackled by Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward.

Video footage of the incident shows Woodward, a 6'3", 195-pound sophomore, throw his glove down and sprint toward Phillips before blasting him just after the hitter rounded third base.

Woodward's reasoning for the incident was not immediately clear, but Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot provided a statement to ESPN after the game.

"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today," Lightfoot said. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."

Weatherford College confirmed it had launched an ongoing investigation into the incident.

"The WC student in question will face potential disciplinary action from the Office of Student Services up to and possibly including expulsion," the school said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "The Weatherford College Police Department is also investigating the incident and has taken statements."

Lightfoot confirmed that Woodward hadn't previously been involved with any incidents.

Umpires suspended the game after the sixth inning brawl took place. The incident took place during what was the first of a scheduled four-game series between the two teams.

