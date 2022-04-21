Yankees Intentionally Walk Miguel Cabrera One Hit Shy Of Milestone

Miguel Cabrera remains one hit shy of the 3,000 career milestone after he was intentionally walked late in Thursday's (April 21) game against the New York Yankees.

The controversial decision came in the eighth inning with runners on third and second base and two outs with the Tigers ahead 1-0.

Cabrera stepped up to the plate for the fourth and final time in the game, having hit 2,999 times during his legendary 20-year career and needing just one to become the 33rd player in Major League Baseball history to record 3,000.

But Yankees manager Aaron Boone instead opted to have left-handed pitcher Lucas Luetge face left-handed hitter Austin Meadows with the bases loaded, rather than allowing the two-time MVP the chance to hit.