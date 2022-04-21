Yankees Intentionally Walk Miguel Cabrera One Hit Shy Of Milestone
By Jason Hall
April 21, 2022
Miguel Cabrera remains one hit shy of the 3,000 career milestone after he was intentionally walked late in Thursday's (April 21) game against the New York Yankees.
The controversial decision came in the eighth inning with runners on third and second base and two outs with the Tigers ahead 1-0.
Cabrera stepped up to the plate for the fourth and final time in the game, having hit 2,999 times during his legendary 20-year career and needing just one to become the 33rd player in Major League Baseball history to record 3,000.
But Yankees manager Aaron Boone instead opted to have left-handed pitcher Lucas Luetge face left-handed hitter Austin Meadows with the bases loaded, rather than allowing the two-time MVP the chance to hit.
Miguel Cabrera gets intentionally walked with 2999 hits pic.twitter.com/cfWDMArDed— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 21, 2022
The Detroit crowd booed the decision, but cheered shortly after as Meadows hit a bloop double to score two runs, giving the Tigers a decisive 3-0 lead, which held through the final inning.
"The left-on-left, I felt like the matchup -- I just liked it a little bit better in that situation and it came down to a baseball call for me there," Boone said after the game via ESPN. "Tough decision, and I thought Lucas executed a pitch and got the soft contact, but [Meadows] dumped it in there. So tough call, but one I had to make."
Cabrera said he wasn't upset over Boone's controversial decision, telling reporters "it's baseball" and acknowledging that he'd had three previous at-bats to record a hit in Thursday's game.
The 11-time All-Star will get another opportunity to reach the historic milestone when the Tigers host the Colorado Rockies on Friday (April 22).