4-Year-Old Dies After Being Forced To Drink Bottle Of Whiskey By Grandma

A Lousiana mother and grandmother were charged with the death of a four-year-old girl. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that officers responded to a call of an unresponsive child on Thursday (April 21).

While paramedics did their best to save the four-year-old girl, they were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that the girl's grandmother Roxanne Record, 53, forced the young girl to drink a bottle of whiskey as punishment. She was reportedly angry that the young girl had taken a sip from the bottle, which was on the counter.

"That's ignorance. All I thought of was ignorance. I'm a mother myself, and there's no way I'm going to punish my child by (doing that)," a neighbor told WBRZ. "That's like a child sticking a hand in fire, and you say, 'Oh, put it back in there to learn your lesson.' No, that's not how you teach a child."

Police said that the girl's mother, Kadjah Record, 28, watched as she forced the girl to finish the bottle, which was about half-full. An autopsy report found that the girl died from acute alcohol poisoning and had a blood alcohol concentration of .680.

According to WAFB, Roxanne told officers that she "wanted to take full responsibility" for the girl's death, telling them that she "went too far" and "ruined everyone's lives."

Roxanne and Kadjah were both taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.