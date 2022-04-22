Bank Robber Caught Within Minutes Of Stealing Money In Tacoma

Tacoma Police were quick to nab a bank robber minutes after the crime was reported, according to FOX 13.

The incident reportedly happened Wednesday afternoon (April 20). Officers responded to the corner of North Tacoma Avenue and North 1st Street at 1:36 p.m. and spoke to a witness who provided a description of the suspect. The person was described as a white man wearing a green jacket and camouflage pants, police say.

Authorities also learned the suspect gave a note to the bank teller a note demanding money and implying he was armed. The robber fled the scene with the money, but he didn't get too far. The responding officer quickly reviewed surveillance video and sent photos to other cops patrolling the area. Around 1:49 p.m., another officer spotted the suspect just a few blocks away and took him into custody.

The alleged bank robber was only identified as a 22-year-old man. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree robbery and an unrelated warrant, according to reporters.

