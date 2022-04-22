Driver Crashes Into Church And Then Flees With Their Bumper

By Bill Galluccio

April 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Cleveland, Ohio, are trying to locate a driver who crashed into a church early Friday (April 22) morning. Police said that the driver lost control in a construction zone and slammed into the side of Wilson United Methodist Church.

An officer at the scene told WEWS that the car's speedometer was stuck at 90 mph. Nobody was injured in the crash, which caused damage to the church building, one of the windows, and a perimeter fence.

A witness told officers that the suspect got out of their vehicle and tried to remove the license plate. When they were unable to take it off, they grabbed the entire bumper and fled the scene.

Investigators located the bumper, with the license plate still attached, hidden behind a nearby dumpster.

Officials did not say if they had identified the driver, what charges they may be facing, or what caused them to lose control.

