Hockey Hall Of Famer Guy LaFleur Dead At 70

By Jason Hall

April 22, 2022

Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers
Photo: Getty Images North America

Hockey Hall of Famer Guy LaFleur has died at the age of 70, his former team, the Montreal Canadiens, confirmed in a news release on Friday (April 22).

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Guy Lafleur. All members of the Canadiens organization are devastated by his passing. Guy Lafleur had an exceptional career and always remained simple, accessible, and close to the Habs and hockey fans in Quebec, Canada and around the world. Throughout his career, he allowed us to experience great moments of collective pride. He was one of the greatest players in our organization while becoming an extraordinary ambassador for our sport," said Geoff Molson, President of the Montreal Canadiens Hockey Club, in the news release.

LaFleur's cause of death has not yet been determined, however, the legendary right winger battled health issues during the latter years of his life, which included undergoing a quadruple bypass heart surgery in September and lung surgery during a two-month span in late 2019, as well as enduring a recurrence of lung cancer in October 2020.

The Quebec native was the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in six consecutive years, as well as 50 goals and 100 points during that span.

LaFleur was instrumental in the Canadiens' dynasty in the 1970s, helping the team win five Stanley Cups in 1973, 1976, 1988 and 1979 during his 14 seasons with the franchise.

Having already been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, LaFleur came out of retirement in 1988 to join the New York Rangers for one season and the Quebec Nordiques for two seasons, remaining one of the league's few players who didn't wear protective helmets due to a grandfather clause.

