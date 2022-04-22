Hockey Hall Of Famer Guy LaFleur Dead At 70

LaFleur's cause of death has not yet been determined, however, the legendary right winger battled health issues during the latter years of his life, which included undergoing a quadruple bypass heart surgery in September and lung surgery during a two-month span in late 2019, as well as enduring a recurrence of lung cancer in October 2020.

The Quebec native was the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in six consecutive years, as well as 50 goals and 100 points during that span.

LaFleur was instrumental in the Canadiens' dynasty in the 1970s, helping the team win five Stanley Cups in 1973, 1976, 1988 and 1979 during his 14 seasons with the franchise.

Having already been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, LaFleur came out of retirement in 1988 to join the New York Rangers for one season and the Quebec Nordiques for two seasons, remaining one of the league's few players who didn't wear protective helmets due to a grandfather clause.