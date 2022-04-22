Lil Wayne Reaches Legal Settlement With Bouncer Over Alleged 2016 Assault

Nunemacher was working as a bouncer outside the Hyde Sunset on June 27, 2016 when members of the Young Money founder's crew got upset. When Nunemacher tried to secure the entrance, the bouncer claimed the rapper punched him and knocked him down to the ground. Then Wayne allegedly threw his cup of alcohol at Nunemacher's face and called him a "white boy." Afterward, Nunemacher claimed he suffered "severe mental and emotional harm" and underwent numerous invasive surgeries since the incident. He also said that he hasn't been able to work.



In the 2017 lawsuit that was filed, the 38-year-old bouncer alleged civil rights violations along with assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. However, Wayne's legal team denied the allegations and asserted that the security camera footage doesn't show what actually happened. They also pointed out that the bouncer was well enough to complete his shift on the night in question.



Although the details behind the settlement haven't been revealed, the case will most likely be closed by June.