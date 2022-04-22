Lil Wayne Reaches Legal Settlement With Bouncer Over Alleged 2016 Assault
By Tony M. Centeno
Lil Wayne's legal issues with his former bodyguard have concluded. Six years after his bouncer accused the rapper of assaulting him, Weezy has reached a settlement with the man.
According to a report Fox 11 Published earlier this week, April 19, lawyers for plaintiff Andrew Nunemacher filed legal documents which state that his case against the Funeral rapper has been essentially resolved with conditions. The paperwork reportedly states that Nunemcher's legal team plan to file for dismissal by June 1. However, the documents do not list what the conditions of the settlement are nor do they provide details on what must be done to finalize the settlement.
Nunemacher was working as a bouncer outside the Hyde Sunset on June 27, 2016 when members of the Young Money founder's crew got upset. When Nunemacher tried to secure the entrance, the bouncer claimed the rapper punched him and knocked him down to the ground. Then Wayne allegedly threw his cup of alcohol at Nunemacher's face and called him a "white boy." Afterward, Nunemacher claimed he suffered "severe mental and emotional harm" and underwent numerous invasive surgeries since the incident. He also said that he hasn't been able to work.
In the 2017 lawsuit that was filed, the 38-year-old bouncer alleged civil rights violations along with assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. However, Wayne's legal team denied the allegations and asserted that the security camera footage doesn't show what actually happened. They also pointed out that the bouncer was well enough to complete his shift on the night in question.
Although the details behind the settlement haven't been revealed, the case will most likely be closed by June.