Multiple People Shot In 'Active' Situation In Washington, D.C.

Authorities in Washington, D.C., are advising residents to shelter in place after a shooting that left at least three people wounded. The shooting occurred on the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue, which is about a mile-and-a-half from the Washington National Cathedral, around 4 p.m. ET on Friday (April 22). There are also several embassies in the area, including embassies for China, Pakistan, Israel, Nigeria, and Singapore.

WRC reported that D.C. Metro Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Secret Service were responding to the shooting.

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, said that shooting does not involve anybody under the protection of the agency.

According to WTTG, the victims included two adult males and one juvenile female. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Witnesses told the news station that they heard hundreds of shots in the area.

At least one person was seen being taken away in handcuffs but officials said that nobody has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.