Over 770,000 Air Fryers Recalled Due To Fire Risk

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that Best Buy is recalling over 770,000 air fryers sold in the United States and Canada due to a fire risk. Best Buy has received 68 reports of the machines catching fire, burning, or melting in the U.S. There were seven instances of minor property damage, and at least two people, including a child, were injured.

The recall covers Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens with the following model numbers: NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1, and NS-AFO6DSS1. The recalled air fryers were sold between November 2018 and February 2022 for $30 to $150.

Consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately. Best Buy said it is contacting customers directly to arrange returns. The retailer said it will provide pre-paid shipping boxes and labels along with instructions on how to return the air fryers.

Customers will receive a credit for the cost of the air fryer, but Best Buy said that it will not provide that credit to those who return it to the store directly.