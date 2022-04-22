Washington Manor Among The Most 'Capitvating Castles' In The U.S.

If you ever wanted to live like royalty for a day, you may have the opportunity depending on where you live. Only In Your State found the most fascinating and stunning castles still standing in the country.

One castle located in Washington state made the list, too: Thornewood Castle!

Here's why writers picked this historic manor:

"In Washington, Thornewood Castle (known as "the house that love built") sits on the shores of American Lake in Washington, and it is absolutely stunning. Thornewood's tale begins with Mr. Chester Thorne, one of the founders of the Port of Tacoma. Chester bought the 400-year-old Elizabethan manor in England and had it dismantled and shipped, brick by brick, to Lakewood to be included in the building of Thornewood. Chester had the castle and gardens built as a gift to his wife, Anna Thorne, and construction took three years to complete. The gardens at this enchanting castle are extraordinarily beautiful and will sweep you off your feet. This castle is truly one of the most romantic labors of love in existence, and happily, you can experience the magic when you book an overnight stay."