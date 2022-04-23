Taylor Swift took to her Instagram stories today (April 23) to celebrate Record Store Day 2022.

“Happy Record Store Day!” she wrote. “Honored to be this year’s Global Ambassador and glad we get to celebrate these sacred & important places now more than ever.” The post also included a mural of Taylor's face right outside of a Nashville record store named Grimey’s New and Pre-Loved Music. “Thanks @grimeys for the mural, I am overwhelmed,” she added.

Earlier this year, the "All Too Well" singer was announced as the first-ever global ambassador for Record Store Day. The Record Store Day US account wrote in their announcement: “Thanks to @taylorswift for putting on the sash and serving as the first ever GLOBAL RECORD STORE DAY AMBASSADOR, helping us celebrate the culture of the independent record store around the world.” Past ambassadors have included Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam, Run the Jewels, St. Vincent, Metallica, David Grohl, and Jack White.

To celebrate the occasion, Taylor released a 7″ of Folklore bonus track “The Lakes” with its orchestral version as the B-side, per Billboard. She posted a photo of the record and wrote that there were "limited quantities of the lakes & the lakes (original version) on 7-inch clear vinyl exclusively at local participating record stores."

See the mural below.