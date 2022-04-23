Tenille Townes talked about her tour with Reba McEntire, her new music, and more in a recent episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

Townes called opening for Reba's tour (Reba: Live in Concert) a "dream" and further explained, "She just makes everyone feel so loved up there [on stage]. And she's got this incredible legacy of music that's just carried everybody through the years." The "Somebody's Daughter" singer then went on to share the story of when Reba left her a handwritten note while on tour. "She had this handwritten note waiting in my dressing room and this beautiful gift [that said] that she was so happy to have me out at these shows, and she was just cheering for my music and my path. It really was so kind. It meant so much."

Townes will also be supporting Brad Paisley on select dates this summer and said she was "honored" to be on both tours. She called Reba and Paisley "heroes and people I look up to so much." Townes released her new EP Masquerades on Friday (April 22). She wrote on Instagram yesterday: “This EP marks the beginning of a new chapter of music with you guys.... I really do think that we are beautiful complexities underneath everything we hide behind. Setting down my masquerade over the past little while has been liberating, terrifying, disorienting, and empowering all at the same time."

Listen to the podcast below.