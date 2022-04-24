Billie let out an overjoyed yelp as Hayley made her way onto the stage before jumping and hugging. Williams spoke to the crowd directly, revealing this was her first time at the desert festival.

"This is my first Coachella, whoa," Williams said. "Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!"

Billie then asked her, "Hayley, wanna sing something?" Williams happily obliged, "Yes, I'm better at singing than talking."

With Finneas and another guitarist backing them up, the Billie and Hayley dove right into "Misery Business" showing off their vocal agility. Hayley sang the first verse while Billie jumped in during the chorus, bringing in a lower harmony.

"We sound good," Hayley said before Billie sang the second verse in her signature vocals.

"Oh my f––king god," Billie yelled after Hayley left the stage. "Absolutely what on earth could be cooler than that? I'm dead serious."

During the first weekend of the Coachella Festival, Billie brought out the Gorillaz' Damon Albarn for a "Feel Good Inc" performance. Billie also brought out Posdnuos of the hip-hop trio De La Soul.