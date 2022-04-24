Climate Activist Dies After Setting Himself On Fire At Supreme Court Plaza

By Bill Galluccio

April 24, 2022

Blue Hour, United States Supreme Court Building, Washington DC, America
Photo: Getty Images

A Colorado man who set himself on fire in front of the United States Supreme Court has died. The U.S Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident on Friday around 6:30 p.m. ET at the Supreme Court Plaza.

Authorities closed the area around the Supreme Court building as they investigated the incident. The victim, identified as Wynn Bruce, was airlifted to the hospital and where he was pronounced dead.

While authorities have not said why Bruce set himself on fire, his friend Dr. K. Kritee wrote on Twitter that he was protesting the lack of action on climate change. She said that he had been planning the act for at least a year.

"This guy was my friend. He meditated with our sangha. This act is not suicide. This is a deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis. We are piecing together info but he had been planning it for at least one year. #wynnbruce I am so moved," she wrote.

According to The IndependentBruce's social media pages were filled with posts about climate activism and Buddhism. In one Facebook post last year, Bruce shared a fire emoji with the date of his death, 4/22/2022.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.