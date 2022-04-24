Scott Weiland's Son Opens Up About Being Compared To His Dad

At the end of 2020, Suspect208 took the music world by storm. The kids-of-rockstars supergroup consisted of Noah Weiland (son of the late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland), London Hudson (son of Guns N' Roses Slash) on drums, Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo) on bass, and Niko Tsangaris on guitar. Unfortunately, the band collapsed just months after releasing its first song, after kicking Noah out for drug use.

Now clean, the 21-year-old musician opened up about the band and his late father during an interview with iHeartRadio. Though admitting to having a drug problem, Noah explained that he actually didn't become addicted to anything until after getting ousted from Suspect208. “This is the thing that people don’t know: I wasn’t even addicted to anything when that whole thing happened,” he said. “I didn’t get addicted to stuff until months after. That’s what made me so mad.”

“It made me mad because yeah, I did end up getting addicted but before that I was not a drug addict and they made it seem like I was and for awhile, when I really wasn’t, that’s when it hurt me the most,” he added.

When news that Noah was no longer in the band broke, what hurt him most was online comments comparing him to his dad, who tragically died in 2015 of an accidental overdose of cocaine and other substances. “People want to see me be a statistic so bad, I feel like,” he said. “There were so many posts when the band ended and all the comments were, ‘’Oh, just like his dad, just like his dad.’”

Noah has since sought treatment for addiction and is sober. “I have a sponsor, I go to meetings, I’m better with family,” he revealed.

“It’s a little drive that makes me want to do better and say even if you’re born into a family with addiction you don’t have to fall to the statistics," he said about not suffering the same fate as his dad. "You can be great. You can even be greater than your parents, it doesn’t matter.”