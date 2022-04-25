Denver Neighborhood Flooded After Large Water Main Break

A huge water main break left a Denver neighborhood inundated over the weekend, according to CBS Denver.

City water crews responded to the Berkeley neighborhood Sunday morning (April 24) after a 24-inch water main broke near 45th and Perry. Reporters captured pictures of cars surrounded by inches of water, and officials say roads were damaged from the incident. Crews also shut off the water as they work on the mess, but it's not clear how many residents don't have access to water.

Denver Water spokesperson Travis Thompson apologized to residents and businesses affected by the main break while explaining the situation:

"We’ve got different infrastructure underneath the ground," Thompson says, per CBS Denver. "Think about it like a highway. You’ve got big highways that move a lot of cars to different neighborhoods. Well, we’ve got big pipes that move a lot of water to different neighborhoods."

The spokesperson says it'll take a few days for crews to address the damaged roads. Denver Water also asked the public to avoid the area as they work. As of Monday morning (April 25), crews are still addressing the issue, according to a Twitter post. No word on what caused the main break, so far.