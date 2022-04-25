Florence + The Machine is set to release their new album, Dance Fever, on May 13th, but the band is celebrating a little bit early with fans during an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party on May 2nd.

Dance Fever is Florence's fifth full-length studio album following 2018's High As Hope, and showcases 14 new songs including the previously-released "King," "Heaven Is Here," "My Love" and "Free." The project was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic, and was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.

According to a press release, "Just before the pandemic Florence had become fascinated by choreomania, a Renaissance phenomenon in which groups of people — sometimes thousands — danced wildly to the point of exhaustion, collapse and death. The imagery resonated with Florence, who had been touring nonstop for more than a decade, and in lockdown felt oddly prescient." And, the concept helped inspire Dance Fever, was draws influences from dance, folk, and '70s Iggy Pop, as well as Lucinda Williams and Emmylou Harris.

During the intimate iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Florence + The Machine, Florence will perform some of her new music live, as well as open up about Dance Fever and more during a special Q&A.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Florence + The Machine on Monday, May 2nd at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Alternative Radio channel.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Florence + The Machine by listening to some of her Dance Fever songs below.