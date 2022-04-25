Here's The Best Restaurant For Outdoor Dining In Arizona

Spring is here and outdoor dining is on the rise once again. Whether its on a rooftop downtown or a quaint riverside patio, there are tons of great options for outdoor dining.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state for outdoor dining. The website states, "Whether you’re after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured every state for their finest outdoor offerings."

According to the website, the best restaurant for outdoor dining in Arizona is Lon's Restaurant at the Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley. The website explains:

"There's a thoroughly southwestern vibe at this Paradise Valley restaurant, part of boutique hotel Hermosa Inn. On the sprawling and popular patio, fairy lights are strung across adobe walls, native shrubs sprout from pots and a trickling fountain serenades diners. The food has lovely southwestern twists too: dishes range from scallops with local grilled corn and smoked tomatoes to grilled broccolini with cilantro chimichurri."

Click here to check out the full list of the best restaurants in each state for outdoor dining.