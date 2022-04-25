Here's The Best Restaurant For Outdoor Dining In Texas

Spring is here and outdoor dining is on the rise once again. Whether its on a rooftop downtown or a quaint riverside patio, there are tons of great options for outdoor dining.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state for outdoor dining. The website states, "Whether you’re after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured every state for their finest outdoor offerings."

According to the website, the best restaurant for outdoor dining in Texas is Tillery Kitchen and Bar in Austin. The website explains:

"The Colorado River beats its way through Texas's capital and coolest city – and Tillery Kitchen and Bar makes the most of the waterway with an expansive deck area hung with fairy lights, planted with trees and dotted with sofas, tables and benches. It's an easy-going spot for a sundowner or a tasty Modern American meal. Veggie surprises like creamy coconut curry join the menu alongside burgers, fish dishes and small plates like grilled broccolini and strawberry caprese."

