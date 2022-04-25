How You Can Have A 'Wonder World Tour' Experience In Shawn Mendes' Hometown

Shawn Mendes is heading out on tour this summer in support of his most recent album, Wonder, and is making a stop in his hometown - Toronto, Canada. One of the star's biggest fans will get to experience the special concert during a "Wonder World Tour" experience of a lifetime thanks to a new contest from iHeartRadio.

iHeartRadio is sending one of Shawn's biggest fans and a friend to the "Wonder World Tour" stop Toronto with roundtrip airfare, a 2-night hotel stay, and a $200 gift card for ground transportation. Once there, they will receive a custom itinerary that includes Shawn's favorite things to do in the city, and then finally head to Scotiabank Arena to enjoy the concert from the front row. To top it off, the winner and their friend will also get an intimate backstage guitar session where Shawn will show them how to play a few chords on the guitar. Finally, the winner will head home with a newly-gifted autographed guitar from the singer.

To enter to win, visit iHeartRadio.com/ShawnMendes.

Mendes' "Wonder World Tour" kicks off in the US on June 27th in Portland, Oregon, and takes him all over North America stopping in cities including Seattle, Vancouver, St. Louis, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta and more, before wrapping up in October in New Jersey. Shawn will then head over to Europe in the Spring of 2023.