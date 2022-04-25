Judge Holds Donald Trump In Contempt For Not Complying With Subpoena

A New York judge has held former President Donald Trump in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the New York State Attorney General's Office.

While Trump said that he does not have to documents requested, claiming they are in the possession of the Trump Organization.

Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, said that the former president does keep the types of documents requested and said she met with him personally to discuss the subpoena.

"President Trump does not email. He does not text message. And he has no work computer at home or anywhere else," Habba said.

"I took it upon myself to get on a plane and flew down and asked him one by one if there was anything that he had on his person that he had not given me I would need that. And he did not," she said.

Judge Arthur Engoron said that Trump's legal team failed to provide enough evidence of how the search was conducted and ordered that Trump be fined $10,000 per day until he complies with the subpoena.

"Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously. I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 per day until you purge that contempt," Engoron said at a hearing.

The requested documents are related to an ongoing civil investigation into whether Trump improperly inflated the value of his real estate holdings on financial statements.