Kylie Jenner Testifies That Blac Chyna Attacked Tyga With A Knife

Kylie Jenner testified in court today (April 25) that Blac Chyna attacked Tyga with a knife, per TMZ.

Kylie took the stand at the Chyna v. Kardashian trial where she stated that Tyga had previously shown her a 6-inch long scar on his arm and claimed that it was a knife wound from Chyna - with whom he has a child. She also disclosed that Tyga told her Chyna abused drugs and alcohol, which was the reasoning behind the knife attack. The Kylie Cosmetics founder brought her concerns about Chyna to her brother Rob Kardashian, but he decided to continue dating her. "I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him," said Kylie in court.

According to TMZ, this marks the second week of testimony in the case. Others who have testified include Kris Jenner and Chyna. Last week, Chyna admitted to pointing a gun at Rob Kardashian's head. She claimed that she was being "playful" when she pointed an unloaded gun at his head. "I was joking…..I would never shoot Rob," she said in court. Chyna is currently suing Kris Jenner and her daughters Khole, Kim, and Kylie for defamation and breach of contract.