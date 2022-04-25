Lauren Jauregui Defends 'Dedicated' Fifth Harmony Fans

Lauren Jauregui quickly defended Fifth Harmony fans after a viral tweet criticized "stans" on Monday (April 25.)

Earlier today, Benjamin Enfield of Now Hip-Hop News tweeted that Elon Musk is “set to ban all stan & spam accounts” on Twitter. This comes after the announcement that Musk is set to buy the platform. Enfield continued, “Stans are a huge problem for artists. Take fifth Harmony for example. Lots of retweets. Low sales. Couldn’t sell out tours. Supporting artists via retweets isn’t supporting artists.”

Soon after, Lauren stood up for the Harmonizers in a series of lengthy tweets. Read them below:

“Not ppl tryna come for the harmonizers…. good luck! No seriously though I (we) love you all forever for being such a monumental part of making our dreams come true. (Y’all are shady & messy but let’s not pretend y’all were the only fandom with this energy at the time) we also all grew up so much together and have evolved as humans past that era I feel like too and also!!!”

“You were FEIRCE, LOYAL, PRESENT, & dedicated that was the very much truth. People underestimate the slow build of a consistent fan base. We were all moving for 5 years before WFH Ppl ride the bandwagon when the number one enters the chat and the charts validate hard work (finally) but the harmonizers (all the fandoms tbh) were there every step of the way and continue to be.”

"and while yes, there are toxic behaviors we could all do without about Stan Culture (imma write a whole anthropological dissertation book style shit about it one day I promise) I’m very grateful for the ppl who show up for art and people’s dreams like that. Very very grateful. Anyway! Love you!"