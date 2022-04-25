Lorde Responds To Viral Video Where She Shushes Fans During Her Concert

By Katrina Nattress

April 25, 2022

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Photo: Getty Images North America

Lorde embarked on her Melodrama tour in 2017 and 2018, but it wasn't until recently that a video went viral of her shushing fans while singing "Writer In The Dark." After getting meme-ified, the singer addressed the clip in a post shared by a fan account on Instagram with the caption “Lorde just wanted me to share this video with y’all.”

“OK, I just woke up. I just wanted to talk about this thing of me shushing people at my shows,” she says from bed. “That was something I did in that one song, a couple of times, when I wanted to sing it a capella and/or off the microphone so people could hear me, and because I wanted to try something different. If you come to my shows, you know it’s like an hour and a half of all of us singing and screaming together.”

She also reminded people what the name of the album the song comes off of is called. “Also, that dramatic a** move was literally for an album called Melodrama so…don’t stress too hard.”

Lorde took it one step further and not only performed the song during a show over the weekend, but encouraged her fans to sing along with her. "Let's show those trolls what we're all about" she said during the performance. The pop star is currently on tour in support of her latest album Solar Power. See a full list of tour dates here and watch her response video below.

Lorde
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.