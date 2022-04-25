New Video Shows Alec Baldwin Drawing Gun On Set Of 'Rust'

A new video obtained by TMZ appears to show the moment the gun went off while Alec Baldwin was practicing a quickdraw on the set of the movie Rust.

In the video, Baldwin can be seen drawing a revolver from his coat and pointing it above the camera. In the second take, the hammer on the revolver moves forward as Baldwin pulls the gun from his jacket. It is unclear if he pulled the trigger, though his thumb can be seen moving away from the hammer as it slams forward.

The bullet fatally struck cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and also hit director Joel Souza, wounding him.

In another video released by TMZ, Baldwin can be seen asking about Hutchins moments after the shooting. At that point, she was still alive and being treated by paramedics who were waiting for a helicopter to airlift her to the hospital.

The officer provided details about where Hutchins was shot and said that she was in good hands with the paramedics.

In another video, the officer approaches Baldwin as he is speaking to several crew members about the shooting and asks him to refrain from discussing what happened with other people.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office also released a 14-minute video from inside the church as crime investigators looked for evidence.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that the investigation is ongoing, and the department is still waiting for key pieces of evidence, including a ballistic analysis of the bullet and the gun from the FBI.