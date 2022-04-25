Teen Arrested For 'Numerous' Street Racing Events Across Seattle Metro

An 18-year-old accused of organizing "numerous illegal street racing events" across the King and Pierce Counties has been taken into custody, according to FOX 13.

Tacoma Police and Kent Police reportedly arrested the suspect, whose name hasn't been released, at a Puyallup home on April 22. He's currently facing 17 charges in King County for street racing events conducted in Kent and Federal Way. More charges may be on the way once he's confronted with incidents that happened in Pierce County, reporters say.

“A joint investigation, involving Kent Police Department and Tacoma Police Department, was able to identify a suspect who’s believed to be responsible for organizing, facilitating numerous street racing events that were held throughout King County and Pierce County, to include the city of Tacoma,” Tacoma Police officer Wendy Haddow said. "We will continue to focus on these illegal street racing events because they are so very dangerous."

Street races tend to be disruptive to the public and, at times, dangerous to participants, spectators, and innocent parties. As a result, the city of Tacoma and Pierce County are cracking down on them. City officials passed an ordinance making it illegal to be a spectator at these events, which goes into effect next month.

KIRO 7 says a Pierce County task force made up of 18 different governmental agencies has arrested 28 people for street racing since January. Five of those arrests involved felonies.