Woman Survived 6 Days Stranded In Snowy Forest By Eating Yogurt And Snow

By Bill Galluccio

April 25, 2022

Snow covered dark forest with fog in winter.
Photo: Getty Images

A California woman was rescued after spending six days stranded in a snowy forest in California. Justin Lonich, 48, and Sheena Gullett, 52, were driving on a dirt road on their way home to the unincorporated community of Little Valley when their car got stuck in the snow.

They spent the night in their vehicle, but when they woke up in the morning, they found their car's battery had died. The two friends started walking back towards the highway, which was several miles away. As they trudged their way along the dirt road, the soles of Gullett's boots came off, and she fell behind.

When Lonich went back to look for her, he could not find her because of the heavy snowfall. As the day wore on, Lonich decided to rest and set up a campfire for the night. In the morning, he set out again and found a gravel road. Unable to go any further that day, he found shelter and rested until the following day.

He again set out and eventually made his way to Highway 44. He flagged down a passing vehicle and contacted the police. The Lassen County Sheriff's Office began a massive search of the area to find Gullett. After two days, a search party found the car, and Gullett quickly jumped out to greet them.

Gullett was transported to the Bogard Ranger Station, where she was checked out by medical personnel. She told her rescuers that she managed to survive for six days stranded alone in the wilderness by rationing a six-pack of yogurt and eating the snow.

