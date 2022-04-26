Giant Snake Catches Fish On Texas Boat Ramp In Shocking Video

By Dani Medina

April 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A shocking video of a huge snake catching a fish on a boat ramp has gone viral.

The video was taken by a Park Host at Inks Lake State Park in Burnet, Texas, on Monday (April 25). The video shows the giant snake sitting on a boat ramp with a fish in its mouth, and then slithering away into the water.

"Whoa! This isn’t something you see every day!" Inks Lake State Park said on Facebook. "Seen down by the Boat Ramp, 'restaurant' staff wasn’t able to inform the snake that you can’t take home leftovers from a buffet. Everyone knows them’s the rules at a buffet. 😂"

Snakes are no stranger to Inks Lake State Park, according to MySanAntonio. Most are nonvenomous, however. Most snake sightings are water snakes — mainly the diamond-backed water snake, Texas Parks and Wildlife said. If you see a water snake, just move or swim away.

In Texas, snakes are more active in the spring as they come out for sun and food. More than 100 species of snakes live in Texas.

You can watch the video below:

Whoa! This isn’t something you see every day! Behold this video (taken by one of our Park Hosts) of a Watersnake...

Posted by Inks Lake State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Monday, April 25, 2022
