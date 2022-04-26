Here's The Most Delicious Breakfast Sandwich In Washington

A breakfast sandwich can really crush those early morning cravings. Just like other sandwiches and burgers, these handhelds can have all kinds of ingredients, from bacon and eggs to chicken, sausage, and cheese. The bread can have some variety, too: french toast, bagels, croissants, English muffins, and the list goes on. Throw in a coffee and a tasty side, and you may not have to worry about lunch until later.

With all that said, where can you find the tastiest breakfast sandwich in Washington state? Luckily, LoveFood was on the hunt for amazing breakfast sandwiches in every state. Writers' pick for the Evergreen state was:

The Spanish Fly from Morsel!