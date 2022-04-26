Liam Gallagher Sends 'Big Love' To Oasis Bandmate After Cancer Diagnosis

Former Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs revealed he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer on Tuesday (April 26).

“Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon."

Aside from being bandmates in Oasis until Bonehead's departure in 1999, the guitarist played in Liam Gallagher's other band Beady Eye as well as his solo live band. “I’ll keep you posted how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band," his tweet continued. "Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon xxx.”

Gallagher sent kind words to his bandmate after the news became public. "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore [sic] you can say r we doing Colombia LG x," he tweeted.



Gallagher is currently on tour in Europe to support his upcoming solo album, C'mon, You Know, which arrives on May 27. Check out a full list of dates here and see Bonehead's message below.