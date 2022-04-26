Miranda Lambert's iHeartCountry Album Release Party: How To Stream

Miranda Lambert's new album Palomino is almost finally here, and the night before the record's official release, fans will be able to celebrate with the country star by tuning in to her exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party on April 28th.

Palomino is Lambert's ninth full-length album following 2019's Wildcard, and show cases 15 new songs, including the previously-released "If I Was a Cowboy" and "Strange," as well as a guest appearance from The B-52's. In announcing her new album, Miranda explained, "This record takes you on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories."

During her exclusive iHeartCountry LIVE show, Lambert will perform some of her new music, as well as fan favorites, and open up about her new album and upcoming Las Vegas residency Velvet Rodeo, during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Amy Brown.

Velvet Rodeo is set to kick off on September 23, also running on September 24, 28 and 30. It runs again for a few dates in October, November and December, and picks back up in spring of 2023 with dates in March and April, closing on April 9.

How to Stream

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Miranda Lambert on Thursday, April 28th at 7pm ET/4pm PT via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio channel, as well as local iHeartMedia Country stations across the country.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Miranda Lambert by listening to some of her Palomino songs below.