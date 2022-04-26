Over 60 Tons Of Ground Beef Recalled Over E. Coli Concerns

By Bill Galluccio

April 26, 2022

Ground beef im market display
Photo: Getty Images

A New Jersey-based company announced a recall of nearly 121,000 pounds of ground beef over concerns they may be contaminated with E. coli. Lakeside Refrigerated Services said the ground beef products were produced between February 1 and April 8 and were shipped to grocery stores nationwide.

Dozens of products, including ground beef patties, wagyu beef, and meatloaf mix, were included in the recall. They were packaged under various brand names, including Naturally Better, Nature’s Reserve, and Thomas Farms. All of the recalled products have “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the issue was discovered during a routine inspection of imported products. The agency provided a complete list of recalled products, which you can view here. You can also view the labels of the products here.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include diarrhea and vomiting. Most people do not require treatment and recover within a week. However, there are rare cases where people develop a more severe infection.

There have been no reports of illnesses related to the recalled products.

Consumers are being urged to throw away any recalled products or return them to the store for a refund.

