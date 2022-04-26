Stimulus Checks Coming To Coloradans This Summer -- What You Need To Know

Over 3 million Colorado taxpayers will get a nice kickback by the end of summer. Gov. Jared Polis announced that eligible residents will get a dividend of at least $400, with some people getting up to $800, according to KDVR.

"People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and rent through no fault of their own. Instead of the government sitting on money that Coloradans earned, we want to give everyone cashback as quickly and easily as possible to provide immediate relief and empower people to do what they want to with their money," the governor says.

Here's how you can be eligible for the stimulus check:

You must have filed taxes by May 31, 2021

You have to be a full-time Colorado resident

Joint filers will get $800

The money will be a tax refund

Reporters say eligible residents will get their rebate directly in the mail by August or September.

"Coloradans are up against high rates of inflation and a rising cost of living – and they’re feeling the pinch," state Senator Steve Fenberg says. "This year, we’re able to extend much-needed support to families and individuals in the form of direct relief to taxpayers. We’re helping Coloradans make ends meet during this challenging time by putting money directly back into their wallets."