This Washington Town Is One Of The Best Places To Travel During Spring

A small Washington town landed among the best places to travel for during spring, according to Patch. Researchers with MyBaggage lookied at TikTok data and other information to determine their rankings.

According to the research, Port Townsend ranked No. 10 in the study. Analysts explain:

"Known for its stunning Victorian architecture, Port Townsend is the tenth best place to visit this Spring in America. Amassing nearly 1 million views on TikTok, users are admiring everything from the breathtaking landscapes and historic seaports to enjoying the mediterranean-esque climate. Explore idyllic parks like Chetzeoka, the farmers market, the marine science center and so much more in this seaport town. Port Townsend has plenty to offer, from a number of museums for historian lovers to an abundance of trails and scenic walking areas. Dubbed the ‘city of dreams’ after early speculation that the city would host the largest harbor on the West Coast, why not see if your dreams come true on a trip to this Washington town this Spring."

Here are the Top 10 places to visit this season:

The Oregon Coast Jackson Hole, Wyoming Macon, Georgia Texas Hill Country Sedona, Arizona Nantucket Island, Massachusetts Garden of the Gods (Colorado Springs, Colorado) Palm Springs, California The Great Smoky Mountains Port Townsend, Washington

Click HERE to check out the full list.