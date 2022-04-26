Train To Celebrate 'AM Gold' With Album Release Party: How To Watch

Train is releasing their first new album in five years, AM Gold, on May 20th, and the night before the project's official release, they are celebrating big during the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Train presented by Capital One.

AM Gold is Train's ninth full-length studio album following 2017's A Girl, A Bottle, A Boat, and showcases eleven new songs including the previously-released title track "AM Gold" and "Running Back (Trying To Talk To You)." The album also includes guest appearances by Jewel (who is joining Train on their tour) and Sofia Reyes.

"Writing songs is hard. Not compared to so many things I suppose, but it's difficult to create something that you love and then other people love as well. Writing songs for two and a half years in front of video screens instead of being in the presence of other humans has been a long, strange trip. And now here we are," frontman Pat Monahan shares. "It has to start with love. Love that goes into work comes out of work. We love this song, this album, and our fans. Thank you for waiting so long for us. I think it was worth it. AM Gold! Here we go!"

Train is heading out on their "Train — AM Gold Tour" this summer, taking the band across North America in over 35 cities. The tour kicks off on June 8th in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and will stop in New York, Nashville, Dallas, San Diego and more, before wrapping up in June at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. And joining Train on their tour are Jewel, as well as Blues Traveler.

During their iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Train will perform some of their new music live, as well as talk about AM Gold, their upcoming tour and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Valentine.

If you are a Capital One cardholder you can get access to tickets to this exclusive show! Starting May 2nd, cardholders can enter to win tickets and iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOneAccess, OR if you’re an eligible Capital One rewards cardholder, head over to Capital One Entertainment now to redeem your rewards for tickets, while supplies last. Not only can you access tickets for two to this private event, but select cardholders will have the opportunity to join the artist for an intimate wine tasting experience! For more information about these opportunities, visit Capital One Entertainment or the above link.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Train presented by Capital One on Thursday, May 19th at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Today's Mix channel.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Train presented by Capital One by listening to some of their AM Gold songs below.