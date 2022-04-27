Arcade Fire Previews New Album With 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)'

Arcade Fire is sharing another taste of their forthcoming new album WE as they shared their new song "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)."

"Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)" follows "The Lightning I, II" and in the song, the band's Win Butler sings, "Lookout kid, trust your mind/ But you can't trust it every time/ You know it plays tricks on you/ And it don't give a damn if you are happy or you're sad/ But if you've lost it, don't feel bad/ 'Cause it's alright to be sad."

In a press release, Butler explained of their new song, "There’s nothing saccharine about unconditional love in a world that is coming apart at the seams. WE need each other, in all of our imperfection. 'Lookout Kid' is a reminder, a lullaby for the end times, sung to my son, but for everyone… Trust your heart, trust your mind, trust your body, trust your soul. Shit is going to get worse before it gets better, but it always gets better, and no one’s perfect. Let me say it again. No one’s perfect."

WE, split into two sides ("I" and "WE"), is Arcade Fire's sixth full-length album following 2017's Everything Now, and is set to be released on May 6th. The new music is produced by Nigel Godrich, Butler and Régine Chassagne and recorded in multiple locations including New Orleans, El Paso and Mount Desert Island. According to Butler, putting together the album is "the longest we’ve ever spent writing, uninterrupted, probably ever." See the WE track listing below.

“I”

Age of Anxiety I

Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)

End of the Empire I-IV

“WE”

The Lightning I, II

Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)

Unconditional II (Race and Religion)

WE