DaBaby's Lawyers Says Walmart Footage Supports Rapper's Defense

"Witnesses were interviewed and corroborated Mr. Kirk's statement," DaBaby's legal team said. "The entirety of the surveillance video was viewed and determined to corroborate Mr. Kirk's statement ... Mr. Kirk was protecting himself and his family at the time of the shooting."



The rapper was involved in the shooting the claimed Craig's life back in 2018 before he landed his first major record deal. According to the video that was released this week, DaBaby reportedly spotted Craig and his best friend Henry Douglas staring at him while he was shopping with his family at a Walmart in the Charlotte, N.C. area. The video starts right before DaBaby made the first move when he lunged into Johnson to fight him. The rapper reportedly noticed that Craig had a gun and that's when he shot him. Craig later died from the injuries he sustained from the gunshot.



DaBaby's lawyers say not only did prosecutors review the tape but also a judge from Mecklenburg County watched it as well as part of the rapper's misdemeanor charge for not having a proper gun permit. He was later charged and sentenced to 12 months of unsupervised probation with a suspended 30-day jail sentence.

