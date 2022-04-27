Florida Man Gets Prison Time For Using Twin Brother's Identity For Benefits

When it comes to identity theft, people aren't safe from their own family members. One Florida man was sentenced this week for stealing his twin brother's identity, according to The Florida Times-Union.

Wayne Bowen, 64, was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Tuesday (April 26) for using his sibling's military benefits for his own gain.

According to a plea agreement, Bowen admitted to stealing his brother's name, Social Security card, and military discharge papers in 2014. He then used these documents to apply for federally subsidized housing benefits for military veterans, a program administered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Housing and Development, according to officials.

The 64-year-old reportedly raked in tens of thousands of dollars off his twin's identity for years, including $12,434 in nutritional benefits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, reporters say. The VA provided Bowen $32,434 in medical services, while he also got $18,905 in federal housing subsidies, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office says.

When federal agents confronted Bowen, he initially lied about being a veteran honorably discharged from service. He also revealed that he's been arrested and convicted of felonies under his brother's name, according to federal prosecutors. The twin brother confirmed he never applied for those benefits nor gave Bowen permission to use his name.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft in late January and was ordered to pay $63,773 in restitution, court records say.