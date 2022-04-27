'Forrest Gump' Actor Gary Sinise Moving Veterans Foundation To Tennessee

Gary Sinise, known for his portrayal of Lt. Dan Taylor in the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump, is moving his veterans foundation from California to Tennessee.

The Oscar nominated actor is relocating the Gary Sinise Foundation to Franklin, hoping to be a more centrally-located organization for members of the military and first responders, News Channel 5 reports. The foundation raises money for different causes and has even worked to provide accommodating housing for wounded veterans.

"Tennessee is that state that's connected," he said. "It's got seven or eight different borders, and in every state around Tennessee, they have military and veterans. I think the entertainment industry there is magnificent. I have a lot of friends. A lot of friends have said they'd support the Gary Sinise Foundation if I move it there. I'm excited about the move. California's been a great place. It's nice to think of challenges ahead."

According to its website, the Gary Sinise Foundation, which celebrated its 10th year in 2021, aims to "serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need."

Though he was a supporter of Vietnam veterans prior to Forrest Gump, Sinise's portrayal of wounded soldier Lt. Dan cemented his desire to help others in the character's situation and ended up playing "a much greater role in my life than I would have ever thought."

"Lt. Dan being a wounded veteran, that absolutely started me working with our wounded," he said.

Learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation by visiting the website here.