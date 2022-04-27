Miami Hotel Among The 'Best New Hotels In The World'

Hotels can sometimes make or break your travel experience, so it's important to choose the right one for your excursions. If you ever felt like living in style, look no further than Travel + Leisure. The website found the best new hotels in the world for 2022. Hotels in Mexico, Spain, Italy, Budapest, and more countries landed on the list. Several of those hotels can be found right here in the United States, including Florida!

One Miami Beach hotel made the cut: The Goodtime Hotel!

Writers explain why they chose this luxurious hotel co-founded by music legend Pharell Williams:

"A multistory oasis that feels a world apart from gritty Washington Avenue below. Step into the lobby—it's wrapped in a mural of coconut palms and banana plants—and transition from Miami's urban jungle to a surreal one. Board the elevator (swathed in hot pink) and ascend to the third floor, where the Goodtime's sprawling pool deck has swiftly become a magnet for the in-crowd. The Mediterranean restaurant, Strawberry Moon, offers a feast for the eyes, too, with a retro palette of blue and pink, rattan and gold. Décor in the hotel's social hub, the Library, is equally playful, with teal velvet drapery and a standing lamp in the shape of a giraffe. In the 266 rooms, however, guests will note stylistic restraint, albeit peppered with some visual winks. The most striking: pink and green leopard-print robes."