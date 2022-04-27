More Than 120,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled For Possible E. Coli

More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to a potential E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection announced the recall on Wednesday (April 27), which includes products produced by Lakeside Refrigerated Services between February 1, 2022 and April 8, 2022, ABC News reports.

The E. coli contamination was initially found during routine testing and zero illnesses have been reported as of Wendesday, the FSIS confirmed.

The agency included all of the beef products subject to the recall in a detailed list on its website here, as well as a label list here, which includes the Thomas Farms, SE Grocer's Naturally Better, Tajima, Marketside Butcher and Weis by Nature brands.

The FSIS is urging consumers to throw away all items included in the recall or return the affected products to the store where they were purchased.

Individuals who experience E. coli are typically affected by symptoms two to eight days after consumption. Symptoms include vomiting or diarrhea, which usually worsens during a several-day span, according to information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via ABC News.

The CDC states that most individuals with E. coli make a full recovery within a week, however, others could develop more severe infection.