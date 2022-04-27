Tom Morello Taught Ace Frehley How To Play 'Highway To Hell' In An Elevator

Ace Frehley turned 71 on Wednesday (April 27), and Tom Morello celebrated the occasion with some hilarious anecdotes about the KISS cofounder.

"Happy 71st birthday to my first ever guitar hero, @acefrehleyofficial!" he wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of Frehley in his KISS makeup. "I once taught Ace the chords to 'Highway To Hell' in an elevator, and another time he pocket dialed me and I got to listen to his unmistakable crazy high pitched laugh for about 10min as he was driving. What a character and what an important cornerstone of rock inspiration he was & is for an entire generation of fans and musicians."

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist is a huge KISS fan and inducted the band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. See his post below.