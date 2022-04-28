14-Year-Old Charged As Adult In Murder Of 10-Year-Old Lily Peters

Authorities in Wisconsin have charged a 14-year-old boy with the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters. Prosecutors said that the teen, who was only identified by his initials, C.P-B., will be charged as an adult.

Peters' body was found in the woods a day after her father reported her missing because she failed to return from her aunt's house.

Officials said that eighth-grader admitted to attacking Peters and strangling her to death. He reportedly told the police that "his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go." In a disturbing detail, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said that the boy sexually assaulted her after she died.

"Protection of [the] community also is necessary in this case given his statements regarding his intentions and his statements regarding that when he did get off the trail, he punched the victim in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, essentially strangled her, hit her with a stick, before strangling her to the point of death -- before he then sexually assaulted her," Newell explained during a bond hearing.

The teen was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, and first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13, resulting in great bodily harm. A judge ordered him to be held on a $1 million bond.