14-Year-Old Charged As Adult In Murder Of 10-Year-Old Lily Peters

By Bill Galluccio

April 28, 2022

Iliana "Lily" M. Peters
Photo: Chippewa Falls Police Department

Authorities in Wisconsin have charged a 14-year-old boy with the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters. Prosecutors said that the teen, who was only identified by his initials, C.P-B., will be charged as an adult.

Peters' body was found in the woods a day after her father reported her missing because she failed to return from her aunt's house.

Officials said that eighth-grader admitted to attacking Peters and strangling her to death. He reportedly told the police that "his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go." In a disturbing detail, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said that the boy sexually assaulted her after she died.

"Protection of [the] community also is necessary in this case given his statements regarding his intentions and his statements regarding that when he did get off the trail, he punched the victim in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, essentially strangled her, hit her with a stick, before strangling her to the point of death -- before he then sexually assaulted her," Newell explained during a bond hearing.

The teen was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, and first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13, resulting in great bodily harm. A judge ordered him to be held on a $1 million bond.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.